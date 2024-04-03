4 Top-Rated Ayurvedic Home Remedies for Fever That Get Results Naturally

When fever strikes, relief can seem elusive. But before reaching for medication, consider some time-tested herbal remedies from Ayurveda. This ancient healing system has relied on the therapeutic properties of plants to combat fever for millennia. Here are four top Ayurvedic fever remedies worth a try.

Neem Leaves: A Traditional Fever Treatment Renewed

Neem extract has antibacterial, antifungal and antiviral components that may help shorten the duration of illness. Chew a few fresh neem leaves or make a tea by boiling them in water. The bitter taste gives a cooling effect that helps reduce heightened body temperature.

Sandalwood Paste: Soothe and Cool with this Sanskrit Favourite

Mix sandalwood powder into a paste using rosewater or water. Apply the paste on the forehead and let it dry. Sandalwood contains anti-inflammatory compounds that may relieve fever-induced headaches and discomfort. Its aroma also induces relaxation to help you get much-needed rest.

Tulsi: The Holy Basil With Heat-Beating Potential

Tulsi, also known as holy basil, contains camphor and eugenol that might inhibit fever-causing pathogens. Drink tulsi tea brewed with ginger and turmeric to gain the benefits of this revered aromatic herb. Field research hints that tulsi may cut fevers faster than conventional medication alone.

Aloe Vera: A Soothing Fever Ally Inside and Out

Aloe vera gel applied topically may lower skin temperature, while oral intake hydrates and refreshes. The gel, hailed as a “natural penicillin,” provides anthraquinone compounds thought to exert antimicrobial properties against fever-causing microbes. Both internal and external use of aloe can expedite recovery.