HMD introduces modular Fusion smartphone with interchangeable Smart Outfits covers

HMD introduces Fusion, a customisable phone with interchangeable ‘Smart Outfits'

In a bid to offer consumers more flexibility and control over their device experience, HMD Global has unveiled its new Fusion smartphone featuring a unique modular design. Powered by the proven Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 platform, the Fusion allows users to literally change the look and functionality of the phone by attaching magnetic ‘Smart Outfits'.

These detachable rear panels connect via pogo pins and can enhance or add new capabilities through integrated hardware. Three initial outfits were revealed – a ‘Flashy' option with dual built-in cameras flashes, a ruggedised case with extra protection and wireless charging, and customizable colour covers. An open source developer kit will also allow third parties to create additional custom outfits.

The Fusion itself packs a large 6.56-inch HD+ display, dual rear cameras including a high resolution 108MP sensor, a 50MP selfie camera and a side-mounted fingerprint reader. It is claimed to be repairable with modular components and has an IP52 rating and 5,000mAh battery. HMD stressed its commitment to software updates with Android 14 and security updates for years. Early adopters can pre-order the Fusion internationally for 249 Euros to experience this novel approach to an upgradable mobile device. With the potential of Smart Outfits, the Fusion could appeal to users seeking a phone that can continuously evolve along with their needs.