How one popular health trend led to digestive issues for a teenager

How a popular health trend caused stomach issues for a teenager

It is a common notion that drinking water stored in copper vessels or drinking heated water infused with lemon provides numerous health benefits. However, a recent case shows how taking such practices to an extreme can backfire.

Nutritionist Luke Coutinho came across 17-year old Akira who was experiencing severe abdominal pain in the mornings for a few hours each day. Upon further investigation, he discovered some interesting details. Akira had recently started drinking water from a copper mug every morning. But she was doing more than just that – she would heat the water from the copper mug and then squeeze lemon into it before sipping it.

As soon as she stopped this daily regimen, her stomach issues vanished. So what was causing the problem? Experts explain that while copper vessels can have some advantages, drinking excessive amounts of copper-infused water on a regular basis raises health concerns. Heating water or adding lemon juice accelerates the leaching of copper into the liquid. This can significantly increase copper levels beyond recommended limits. In toxic amounts, copper can damage the digestive system and other organs over time.

Certain groups like pregnant women, young children and those with liver conditions need to be particularly cautious about limiting copper intake. As with any health trends, moderation is key to avoid potential downsides. Sticking to no more than one or two cups daily from a copper vessel is advisable. Heating or adding acidic agents to the water should also be avoided to minimize copper absorption. Overall, simple lifestyle adjustments can help those wishing to incorporate copper vessels into their routines to do so safely.