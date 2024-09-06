back to top
Search
    EntertainmentCould There Be A Sequel To Vijay's Blockbuster Film GOAT?
    Entertainment

    Could There Be A Sequel To Vijay’s Blockbuster Film GOAT?

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    The latest blockbuster from Kollywood megastar Vijay titled GOAT (Greatest Of All Time) turned many heads with its high-octane action sequences and powerful storyline. Directed by renowned filmmaker Venkat Prabhu, GOAT struck the right chord with audiences and emerged as a massive box office success. However, many were left wondering about the ambiguous ending and whether there could be more adventures awaiting the legendary character of Gandhi.

    In a surprising move during the credits of GOAT, Venkat Prabhu teased fans with possibilities of a sequel. Without divulging much, the director hinted that the main villain's story may not have reached its conclusion yet. For those who saw the film, it is well known that Gandhi locks horns with Jeevan, the son he never knew existed. Their climactic rooftop battle comes to a massive end with Gandhi emerging victorious. Or so it seemed!

    In a post-credits scene, Venkat Prabhu unveiled a shockingly intriguing idea. It is revealed that the Jeevan who confronted Gandhi was actually a clone created through experimental . And more clones may already be in the making! While this certainly leaves the door open for more installments, only time will tell if the massively successful combo of Vijay and Venkat Prabhu will reunite for another action extravaganza.

    For now, fans can only speculate on the myriad possibilities of the “GOAT vs OG” concept. One thing is for sure – if such a sequel does materialize, it will be one of the most anticipated films nationwide. With Vijay hanging up his actor hat, perhaps this could also be a way for him to treat his legions of followers to another unforgettable on-screen spectacle. Only the future holds answers to the highly debated fates of Gandhi and his diabolical doppelgangers.

    Follow The Northlines on WhatsApp
    Previous article
    How one popular health trend led to digestive issues for a teenager
    Next article
    How Climate Chaos is Impacting Auto Sales in India as Dealers Face Inventory Pile-Up Amid Sluggish Demand
    Northlines
    Northlines
    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

    Share post:

    Popular

    More like this
    Related

    Nandamuri Balakrishna’s son Mokshagnya Teja joins famed director Prasanth Varma for debut film

    Northlines Northlines -
    Movie buffs brace for big debut as veteran star's...

    Bollywood icon Salman Khan opens up about rib injury after keeping commitment

    Northlines Northlines -
    Bollywood star confesses injury while honorering prior commitment Top movie...

    Nani takes centre stage as the unpredictable IPS Arjun Sarkaar in HIT: The Third Case teaser

    Northlines Northlines -
    Nani takes the reins as IPS Arjun Sarkaar in...

    Anushka Sharma reveals how daughter Vamika influenced her sleep routine

    Northlines Northlines -
    Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma opened up recently about how...

    thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

    Important Links

    © 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Canadian Government Support Withdrawal Plunges Administration Into Uncertainty

    Anushka Sharma opens up about dealing with parenting pressure and importance...

    How Climate Chaos is Impacting Auto Sales in India as Dealers...