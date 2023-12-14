Heritage conservation a specialized field; should be dealt technically: Dulloo

Jammu Tawi, December 13 : Chief Secretary, Atal Dulloo today while taking the first hand appraisal of the measures to conserve and preserve the heritage remarked that the subject deserves to be dealt with technically as it is a specialized field of interest.

The meeting was attended by Principal Secretary, PWD; Principal Secretary, Finance; Secretary, Tourism and Culture; CEO, Mubarak Mandi Heritage Society, Director Tourism, Kashmir/Jammu besides other concerned officers.

The Chief Secretary impressed upon the Department to explore the best way of heritage conservation by engaging an experienced consultant, who has prior experience of carrying out such works. He asked them to look into the process elsewhere as that of Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh where conservation measures had been taken on a large scale.

Dulloo also took note of the progress made on the protection and conservation works on Mubarak Mandi Heritage Complex besides on the Sri Pratap Singh (SPS) Museum, Srinagar. He called on them to pace up the progress on such culturally significant projects. He asked for them to popularize the sites to increase the overall footfall to these campuses.

He discussed the continuous funding and civil works being carried out here. He also took a detailed review of all the 35 heritage sites taken up under the scheme for Revival, Restoration, Preservation & Maintenance of Architecture and Heritage in J&K.

The Secretary, Tourism & Heritage, Dr Syed Abid Rasheed Shah informed the meeting about the progress on all the ongoing projects and plans of the department to carry out projects to their completion. He also laid out the tasks being undertaken by the Department to promote all these places based on their culture value and significance.