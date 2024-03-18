Haier celebrates 20thanniversary

Jammu Tawi: Haier Appliances India, the No.1 global major appliances brand for 15 consecutive years celebrates the 20th anniversary of its establishment in India. This significant milestone demonstrates Haier's unwavering commitment to customer-inspired innovation and its dedication to ‘Make in India' and ‘Made for India'. Adding to the celebrations, Haier India expanded its product offerings by launching range of OLED & QLED TVs, Super Heavy-Duty Air conditioner series, Kinouchi Black Air conditioner, Vogue and smart convertible refrigerators, washer and dryer front load washing machine, commercial refrigeration solutions and commercial air conditioners. Focused on empowering consumers through smart and intuitive products curated for Indian homes, Haier India also unveiled a range of smart innovations including Robo-vacuum cleaners, smart kitchen appliances, microwaves, water heaters and much more.

Commenting on Haier India's 20th anniversary, Mr. NS Satish, President, Haier Appliances India, said, “Today is a historic moment for Haier India as we celebrate our 20th anniversary in India. We are extremely proud of this milestone as it reflects the support and deep connection we have with our customers, partners, and employees who have played a pivotal role in every step of our success. Throughout this journey, we have been driven by our commitment to customer-inspired innovation, dedication to ‘Make in India and Made for India'. As a responsible brand committed to the consumer and country, we have worked towards offering solutions that enhance the customer's everyday life with convenience, comfort and are sustainable.”

He further added, “Moving our legacy forward it's a moment filled with profound pride to unveil our new vision, ‘More Creation, More Possibilities'. This vision delves from our ongoing commitment to make our customer's daily lives more efficient, convenient, and comfortable. Keeping this in mind, we are committed to strengthening our position in the industry ensuring that we exceed expectations and pioneer new horizons in the market”

As a brand at the helm of innovation driven by the evolving consumer needs, Haier India unveiled its new vision through a new brand slogan, “More Creation, More Possibilities.”