Guru Nank Jayanti celebrated with religious fervour in Kashmir

Srinagar, Nov 27: The birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev Ji was celebrated with religious fervour and gaiety in Kashmir valley on Monday.

The largest function was held at the Gurudwara Chatti Patshahi in Rainawari Srinagar where a large number of Sikhs including men, women and children thronged to pay obeisance despite cold weather conditions.

Special prayers were offered for the peace, stability and prosperity of Jammu and Kashmir and the whole of India during the occasion.

The day was celebrated with fervour in other parts of the Valley as well, including Tral, Baramulla and Pulwama.

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha extended his greetings on Prakash parv of Sri Guru Nanak Dev Ji.

“Guru Ji's profound message of equality, brotherhood, truthfulness & compassion continues to guide & inspire the world. Let's on this day, resolve to follow his noble teachings & rededicate ourselves to the cause of humanity”, Sinha said.

National Conference President and Member of Parliament Farooq Abdullah and party Vice President Omar Abdullah also greeted the people on the auspicious occasion of Shri Guru Nanak Dev Ji Maharaj's Jayanti.

“I greet people especially our Sikh Brethren on the observance of the birthday of the revered Guru Ji. May the day increase the prospects of peace and brotherhood in J&K and further the cause of camaraderie”, Farooq said.

Omar Abdullah said, “Guru Nanak's teachings for an honest, truthful and virtuous life continue to guide humanity. His message inspires us to embrace equality and compassion, Happy Guru Purab.”

“On Guru Nanak Jayanti, may the divine teachings of Guru Nanak illuminate our path with wisdom and kindness. JKPDP extends warm wishes to all on this auspicious occasion”, Mehbooba Mufti said on X.

Director General of Jammu and Kashmir Police R R Swain visited the Gurudwara Chatti Patshahi in Rainawari Srinagar and paid obeisance there. He also greeted the people on the occasion.

All Parties Sikh Coordination Committee (APSCC) Chairman Jagmohan Singh Raina while extending his greetings on the occasion said that people should follow teachings of Guru Nanak Dev Ji so that his message of love and peace percolates down.

Many political and social activists also greeted the people, especially the Sikh community on the occasion in Kashmir valley.