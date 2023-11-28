Bandipora’s Gurez Valley gets Grid connected electricity for the first time

Srinagar, Nov 27: In a groundbreaking and historical achievement, the Gurez Valley was Sunday successfully connected to the electricity grid, marking first time the region has access to a reliable source of electricity.

The historic development was also announced by the Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha, who expressed his joy and stated that this marks a momentous occasion in the history of the region.

The project involves around 180 kilometers of 150 mmsq conductor, 1950 ST Poles, 4 km of underground cabeling over vast streches passing over Razdhan Pass situated at a height of 12672 ft above sea level having most hostile weather conditions and tough terrain and topography. The successful test check underscores the commitment of the Government to reach out to the people of far-flung areas.

Dr. Owais Ahmad extended congratulations to the resilient people of Gurez Valley. He acknowledged their patience and perseverance throughout the process and expressed optimism about the positive impact that electricity will have on various facets of daily life, including education, healthcare, and economic activities.

Residents of Gurez expressed their overwhelming joy and gratitude to the Hon'ble LG, District Administration, and PDD for successful completion of this project. They further expressed that the dedicated power supply shall bring out manifold progress in tourism related and other economic activities.

Dr. Owais informed that the district team, including STD division, has worked hard to complete the work as per strict timeline. He said that the 60 KM 33 KV transmission line had a successful trial on Sunday. He said that 1500 consumers will be benefitted in first phase.

He further informed that the rest of the villages will be connected in a phased manner.

The DC said that for decades, the residents of Gurez Valley have faced challenges due to the absence of a consistent power supply. He said that the frontier sector relied on diesel generator sets for the electricity.

Dr Owais said that Gurez now enjoys grid connectivity, first time after independence with the successful charging of the 33KV line.

The DC applauded the collaborative efforts of various stakeholders, including PDD, STD Ganderbal/Bandipora, involved in making this project a reality.

He emphasized that the electrification of Gurez Valley is not just about providing power but about empowering the local communities, fostering economic growth, and enhancing the overall quality of life.

As the lights illuminate Gurez Valley for the first time, it symbolizes not just the arrival of electricity but the dawn of a new era for the residents, full of possibilities and opportunities.