Two killed as load carrier plunges into gorge in Doda

Jammu Tawi, Nov 27: Two persons were killed and another injured when a load carrier fell into a 250-feet-deep gorge in Jammu and Kashmir's Doda district on Monday, police said.

The accident occurred at the Tantana area of Gundana tehsil around 5 am, they said.

Senior Superintendent of Police of Doda Abdul Qyoom said the load carrier was on its way to Gundana from Thathri when the driver of the vehicle, carrying two passengers and five cattle, lost control.

The deceased have been identified as Mir Ali of Konthal and Zafarullah of Dandi Bhala. The driver Aqib Gulzar has been admitted to hospital with serious injuries, the police officer said, adding a case has been registered in the matter and further investigation was underway.