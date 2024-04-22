GT Spinners Dismantle PBKS Batting to Claim Close Win in IPL 2024

The spin combination of Rashid Khan and Noor Ahmad has proven extremely difficult for opposition teams to combat in this year's IPL. Together they inspired a batting collapse for Punjab Kings after the team got off to a decent start. Afghan bowlers Rashid and Noor combined for six wickets, slowing the run rate and grabbing crucial scalps.

Local spinner Sai Kishore also enjoyed a return to form, capturing three important wickets and conceding just 33 runs from his four overs. His variations in pace and flight bemused the Punjab batsmen. Kishore removed set batsman Jitesh Sharma and dismissed two other well-set batsmen to leave Punjab struggling.

Chasing 143 for victory, Gujarat lost wickets at regular intervals chasing a small total. Skipper Shubman Gill top-scored with 35 but fell when well set. The lower order once again relied on Rahul Tewatia to seal the chase. Tewatia remained unbeaten on 36 from 18 balls to guide his team over the line with three wickets to spare in the final over.

The win keepa Gujarat Titans in the playoff spots, while Punjab suffered their seventh loss of the season to remain in the lower half of the points table. The performance of the spin trio was crucial in shifting the match in Gujarat's favor and will please the team management ahead of more crucial matches.