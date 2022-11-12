Grenades, Detonators and Bullets recovered in Rajouri

-

Rajouri, Nov 11: Security forces busted a hideout in and ’s Rajouri district on Friday and
recovered a cache of ammunition and explosive materials, officials said.
Army and police launched a search operation in villages, including Targain and Samote, of Budhal police
station jurisdiction, they said.
During the operation, they busted a hideout and five hand grenades, six detonators and thirty bullets
were recovered. “The search operation is still going on,” Senior Superintendent of Police Mohammad
Aslam said.

