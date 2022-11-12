Rajouri, Nov 11: Security forces busted a hideout in Jammu and Kashmir’s Rajouri district on Friday and
recovered a cache of ammunition and explosive materials, officials said.
Army and police launched a search operation in villages, including Targain and Samote, of Budhal police
station jurisdiction, they said.
During the operation, they busted a hideout and five hand grenades, six detonators and thirty bullets
were recovered. “The search operation is still going on,” Senior Superintendent of Police Mohammad
Aslam said.
Grenades, Detonators and Bullets recovered in Rajouri
