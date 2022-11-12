Grenades, Detonators and Bullets recovered in Rajouri

Rajouri, Nov 11: Security forces busted a hideout in Jammu and Kashmir’s Rajouri district on Friday and

recovered a cache of ammunition and explosive materials, officials said.

Army and police launched a search operation in villages, including Targain and Samote, of Budhal police

station jurisdiction, they said.

During the operation, they busted a hideout and five hand grenades, six detonators and thirty bullets

were recovered. “The search operation is still going on,” Senior Superintendent of Police Mohammad

Aslam said.