Faculty Dev programmes to include overseas trainings: Kansal

J&K first to implement all components of NEP-2020
Jammu Tawi, Nov. 11: Principal Secretary, Higher Education, Rohit
Kansal today said that it is a matter of pride that J&K is among the first in
the country to implement all the components of the National Education
Policy 2020. "We are probably the first in the country to implement not one
but all the components of the NEP 2020. All our GDCs have today set up
Institutional Innovation centres (IICs)-54 accredited GDCs have set up IICs
in their colleges, the remaining 88 colleges will act as spokes of these IICs
and will have the benefits of all the activities being conducted in these 54
colleges" Principal Secretary maintained. He said that all 142 GDCs are
now the beneficiaries of an innovation ecosystem and will have the benefit
and support of the innovation ecosystem of the National Ministry of
Education. We as an innovation ecosystem are now plugged into GoI
innovation ecosystem', he added.
Kansal also stressed upon the quality enhancement of the education
being offered in the colleges and need for accountability among the faculty.
He also announced that new Faculty Development Policy had been
formulated. Faculty members of Government Degree Colleges would not
just be given capacity building opportunities in various institutions in India
but overseas too.
Vice Chancellor, Cluster University of Jammu, Dr. Bechan Lal,
Special Secretary HED, Rakesh Badyal, Director Colleges J&K, Dr
Yasmeen Ashai and other officers were also present on the occasion.
Vice Chancellor, Cluster University of Jammu, Professor Bechan Lal
emphasized upon the need to promote innovation that shall play an
instrumental role in building and streamlining of the startup ecosystem at
an institutional level.
Earlier, Principal, Government PG College for Women, Gandhi
Nagar, Professor Minu Mahajan, emphasized that initiatives like these will
encourage, inspire and nurture young minds and help transform their ideas
into prototypes. The session was chaired by Dr. Yasmeen Ashai, Director
Colleges, Higher Education Department, U.T of J&K. The concluding
remarks were given by Dr Sarabjeet Singh, Higher Education Department.