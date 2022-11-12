Faculty Dev programmes to include overseas trainings: Kansal

J&K first to implement all components of NEP-2020

Jammu Tawi, Nov. 11: Principal Secretary, Higher Education, Rohit

Kansal today said that it is a matter of pride that J&K is among the first in

the country to implement all the components of the National Education

Policy 2020. "We are probably the first in the country to implement not one

but all the components of the NEP 2020. All our GDCs have today set up

Institutional Innovation centres (IICs)-54 accredited GDCs have set up IICs

in their colleges, the remaining 88 colleges will act as spokes of these IICs

and will have the benefits of all the activities being conducted in these 54

colleges" Principal Secretary maintained. He said that all 142 GDCs are

now the beneficiaries of an innovation ecosystem and will have the benefit

and support of the innovation ecosystem of the National Ministry of

Education. We as an innovation ecosystem are now plugged into GoI

innovation ecosystem', he added.

Kansal also stressed upon the quality enhancement of the education

being offered in the colleges and need for accountability among the faculty.

He also announced that new Faculty Development Policy had been

formulated. Faculty members of Government Degree Colleges would not

just be given capacity building opportunities in various institutions in India

but overseas too.

Vice Chancellor, Cluster University of Jammu, Dr. Bechan Lal,

Special Secretary HED, Rakesh Badyal, Director Colleges J&K, Dr

Yasmeen Ashai and other officers were also present on the occasion.

Vice Chancellor, Cluster University of Jammu, Professor Bechan Lal

emphasized upon the need to promote innovation that shall play an

instrumental role in building and streamlining of the startup ecosystem at

an institutional level.

Earlier, Principal, Government PG College for Women, Gandhi

Nagar, Professor Minu Mahajan, emphasized that initiatives like these will

encourage, inspire and nurture young minds and help transform their ideas

into prototypes. The session was chaired by Dr. Yasmeen Ashai, Director

Colleges, Higher Education Department, U.T of J&K. The concluding

remarks were given by Dr Sarabjeet Singh, Higher Education Department.