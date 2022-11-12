J&K Adm to enforce strict adherence to Biometric Attendance !

Jammu Tawi, Nov 11: The Jammu and Kashmir Administration on Friday directed strict adherence to

biometric attendance in its offices, PSUs, Institutions and Corporations and asked Drawing and

Disbursing Officers (DDOs) to furnish daily Action Taken Report (ATR) in this regard to General

Administration Department.

“In terms of Government Order No. 650-JK(GAD) of 2022 dated 02.06.2022, instructions were issued to

all Government Offices/PSUs/ Institutions/Corporations across Jammu and Kashmir to switch over to

Biometric System (Aadhar or Finger Print Based) with immediate effect and all employees were directed

to necessarily mark their attendance both at arrival and departure as per the notified office hours of

various offices,” reads a circular issued by the government. Further, it said, all Administrative

Secretaries/HoDs/Managing Directors of PSUs/Corporations/Institutions were directed to ensure

installation of Biometric Attendance Systems/Equipments in all offices and institutions under their

administrative control by or before 15th of June, 2022. All DDOs, it said, were also directed to draw

salaries of employees only on the basis of satisfactory biometric attendance.

“Notwithstanding, these clear and elaborate instructions on the subject, it has been observed that a

sizable number of employees continue to draw their salaries without marking daily attendance, a matter

which has been viewed seriously by the authorities,” the circular, reads, adding, “It is accordingly

enjoined upon all Administrative Secretaries/ HoDs/Managing Directors of

PSUs/Corporations/Institutions as also all the Drawing and Disbursing Officers to strictly adhere to the

instructions and furnish daily Action Taken Report in this regard to the General Administration

Department on email……”

Further, it said, a list of defaulting DDOs who draw salaries of employees without satisfactory biometric

attendance shall be furnished to the GAD in the first week of December next by all departments.