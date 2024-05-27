back to top
Govt cracks down on SMS scammers; blacklists 8 principal entities found spewing fraud msgs

New Delhi, May 27: In a major crackdown on SMS scammers, the government has blacklisted eight ‘principal entities' behind SMS headers that were used for sending over 10,000 fraudulent messages over the past three months, according to an official release.

The Department of Telecom (DoT), in collaboration with the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), has taken decisive action to protect citizens from potential SMS fraud through the Sanchar Saathi initiative, it said.

Indian Cyber Coordination Centre (I4C) under MHA provided information about the misuse of eight SMS headers for sending fraudulent communications for committing cybercrime.

It was noted that more than 10,000 fraudulent messages were sent using these eight headers in the past three months. The eight principal entities which were the owners of these eight SMS headers have been blacklisted.

“All the 8 PEs along with the 73 SMS Headers and 1522 SMS content templates owned by them have been blacklisted. None of these Principal Entities, SMS Headers or templates can now be used to send SMS by any telecom operator. The DoT has prevented further potential victimization of citizens by blacklisting these entities,” the release said.

‘Principal entities' in telecom parlance refer to or legal entities sending out commercial messages to telecom subscribers through SMS. A header means an alphanumeric string assigned to a ‘principal entity' to send commercial communications.

The DoT has prevented further potential victimisation of citizens by blacklisting these entities, and reiterated its commitment to safeguarding citizens against cybercrime.

“Citizens can report suspected fraud communications at Chakshu facility on Sanchar Saathi to help DoT in prevention of misuse of telecom resources for cyber-crime and financial frauds,” the release said.

It warned that use of mobile numbers for telemarketing activities is not permitted.

Delhi reels under searing heat, parts of city record max temperatures above 48 deg C
Northlines
Northlines
The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

