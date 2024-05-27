back to top
Army collaborates with IOCL for green, sustainable transport solutions
India

Army collaborates with IOCL for green, sustainable transport solutions

By: Northlines

Date:

New Delhi, May 27: The Indian Army has collaborated with the Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) for incorporating green and sustainable transport solutions in the force.

A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between the Army and the IOCL in presence of Army Chief Gen Manoj Pande and Indian Oil Chairman Shrikant Madhav Vaidya on Monday to take forward the initiative.

At an event, one hydrogen fuel cell bus was received by the Indian Army under the framework of the collaboration.

“This marks the commencement of mutually beneficial partnership between Indian Army and IOCL. The MoU emphasised the commitment to fostering innovation and advancing sustainable transport solutions for the future,” the ministry said.

Hydrogen fuel cell offers a clean and efficient alternative by converting hydrogen gas into electricity through an electro-chemical process.

The process leaves water vapour as the only by-product, thus ensuring zero emission, the ministry said.

The hydrogen fuel cell bus has a seating capacity of 37 passengers. It promises an impressive mileage of 250-300 km on a full 30 kg tank of hydrogen fuel.

On March 21 last year, the Indian Army became the first government entity to ink an MoU with Thermal Power Corporation Renewable Energy Ltd for the installation of green hydrogen based microgrid power plants along the northern borders.

A pilot project is being set up at Chushul, where a 200 Kilo Watt green hydrogen based microgram will provide 24×7 clean electricity to troops deployed in inhospitable terrain and extreme climatic conditions, the defence ministry said in a statement.

 

Govt cracks down on SMS scammers; blacklists 8 principal entities found spewing fraud msgs
Northlines
Northlines
The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

