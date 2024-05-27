back to top
Search
IndiaDelhi reels under searing heat, parts of city record max temperatures above...
India

Delhi reels under searing heat, parts of city record max temperatures above 48 deg C

By: Northlines

Date:

New Delhi, May 27: The capital stayed under the grip of searing heat as maximum temperatures in parts of the city crossed 48 degrees Celsius on Monday with no respite from the heatwave condition in sight for the next few days.

The Safdarjung observatory, considered the official marker of the city, recorded its second-highest maximum temperature of the season at 45.1 degrees Celsius, 4.7 notches above the normal, while the minimum was 29.2 degrees Celsius.

The Palam observatory recorded a high of 46 degrees Celsius, five notches above normal.

Delhi recorded its highest maximum temperature on Sunday with the mercury searing to 45.4 degrees Celsius, marking the first heatwave day in the city.

On Monday, Najafgarh in southwest Delhi recorded a maximum temperature of 48.6 degrees Celsius, eight notches above the normal while the minimum settled at 31.4 degrees Celsius, five degrees above the season's average.

The Mungeshpur station recorded a high of 48.8 degrees Celsius, eight notches above the normal. It recorded a minimum temperature of 27.6 degrees Celsius, a notch above the season's average.

Kuldeep Srivastava, the regional head of IMD said Najafgarh and Mungeshpur recorded such high temperatures since these were on the outskirts of the city.

“The second reason is wind direction. When wind blows from the west, it affects those areas first. As they are on the outskirts, temperatures rise rapidly,” he said.

Srivastava said heatwave in the city will persist for the next few days.

 

Previous article
Cyclone Remal claims six lives in West Bengal, leaves trail of destruction
Northlines
Northlines
The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

Share post:

Popular

More like this
Related

Cyclone Remal claims six lives in West Bengal, leaves trail of destruction

Northlines Northlines -
Kolkata, May 27: Cyclone Remal claimed six lives in...

Amit Shah threatened to topple AAP Govt in Punjab: Kejriwal

Northlines Northlines -
Chandigarh, May 27: AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal on...

Delhi Govt asks private, state-run hospitals to submit fire audit report by June 8: Bharadwaj

Northlines Northlines -
New Delhi, May 27: In the aftermath of a...

Money Laundering Case: Kejriwal moves SC, seeks extension of interim bail on health grounds

Northlines Northlines -
NEW DELHI, May 27: Ahead of his scheduled return...

thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

Important Links

© 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Cyclone Remal claims six lives in West Bengal, leaves trail of...

Amit Shah threatened to topple AAP Govt in Punjab: Kejriwal

Delhi Govt asks private, state-run hospitals to submit fire audit report...