Cyclone Remal claims six lives in West Bengal, leaves trail of destruction

Kolkata, May 27: Cyclone Remal claimed six lives in West Bengal and inflicted substantial damage to infrastructure and property in the state's coastal regions, officials said on Monday.

A man died of his injuries when a wall collapsed due to relentless downpour on Sunday evening at Bibir Bagan in Central Kolkata, a state disaster management official said.

An elderly woman from Mousuni Island near Namkhana, situated adjacent to the Sundarbans delta, succumbed to her injuries on Monday morning after a tree fell on her hut, leading to the collapse of the roof.

Two more women, one a resident of Maheshtala in South 24 Parganas and another from Panihati in North 24 Parganas, also lost their lives as a result of the natural calamity. In Purba Bardhaman district's Memari, a father and son died from electrocution, officials said.

Several people were injured in various parts of the state after being hit by debris.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, while addressing an election rally in North Kolkata, claimed three people had died. “The administration is already providing assistance and relief to those whose mud houses and crops have been damaged. I promise that I will provide the necessary assistance” Banerjee said at the meeting.

The state government evacuated over two lakh people to relief camps and cyclone shelters.

After tearing through the coasts of Bangladesh and West Bengal, Cyclone Remal left a trail of destruction, with pictures of devastation emerging across the state's coastal areas, showing extensive damage to infrastructure and property soon after daybreak on Monday.