Search
BusinessGovt continues onion exports prohibition to ensure domestic availability and affordability
Business

Govt continues onion exports prohibition to ensure domestic availability and affordability

By: Northlines

Date:

Govt maintains onion exports curb to keep prices under check

In a move to protect consumer interests, the government has decided to continue prohibiting onion exports for an unspecified duration. The Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) recently notified that the export ban, which was set to expire at the end of March, will now remain in force until further notice.

Onion is a kitchen staple and any fluctuations in its prices have a direct impact on household budgets across the country. With the aim of making the commodity available at affordable rates nationally, authorities had imposed restrictions on overseas shipments in September last year when wholesale rates started surging. This was then periodically extended as wholesale rates remained at elevated levels owing to intermittent supply disruptions and crop damage.

As per sources, average wholesale prices are still hovering above the Rs 15/kg affordable threshold in major producing regions despite recent arrivals from new kharif crops. buyers are also actively scouting for supplies from alternative exporting countries like Egypt. Keeping these factors in mind, the government has chosen to continue the curb as a precautionary measure.

The move is in line with the government's priority of ensuring reasonable rates for consumers and preventing any shortage situations from developing, especially ahead of the summer season when demand peaks. Market experts say flexibility will be exercised in the decision based on arrival trends and price stability. Any relaxation will also depend on global supplies and export orders at that time.

The extension notification maintains that the ban will be in effect indefinitely until further notice. Authorities will continue monitoring the prevailing scenario and make appropriate policy announcements periodically to balance domestic needs and export opportunities.

Previous article
Is It ‘Appropriate’ For Army To Get Involved In ‘Divisive Issue’ Of UCC, Asks Omar
Northlines
Northlines
The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

Share post:

Popular

More like this
Related

Starbucks Recalls Over 440,000 Holiday Mugs Due to Burn and Cut Risks

Northlines Northlines -
Nestle USA is recalling the Starbucks-branded metallic mugs, sold...

Stellantis Recalls Nearly 320,000 Dodge and Chrysler Cars for Faulty Side Airbag Inflators

Northlines Northlines -
A massive recall has been issued by Stellantis, the...

How Middle-Class Roots and Values Helped Kotak Mahindra Bank Achieve Outstanding Success

Northlines Northlines -
Kotak Mahindra Bank's founder and CEO Uday Kotak recently...

Tac Security sets milestone as India’s first cybersecurity firm to launch pioneering IPO

Northlines Northlines -
In a milestone move for the Indian cybersecurity industry,...

thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

© 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Is It ‘Appropriate’ For Army To Get Involved In ‘Divisive Issue’...

Essential Summer Nail Care Tips from Experts to Keep Your Nails...

Preventive Detention Based On Capricious Exercise Of Powers Must Be Nipped...