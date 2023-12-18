Jammu, Dec 18: According to a order issued here today by the School Education Department, all the government and private recognized schools up to Higher Secondary level falling in the summer zone of Jammu division shall observe winter vacation with effect from 26-12-2023 to 04-01-2024.
Breaking News Govt Announces Winter Vacation For Jammu Division
