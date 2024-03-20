Search
Google and Apollo Join Hands to Leverage AI for Early Disease Detection Across India

In a revolutionary move to leverage the power of artificial intelligence for healthcare accessibility, tech giant Google has partnered with leading radiology chain Apollo Hospitals.

As per sources close to the collaboration, the aim is to build AI solutions that can assist medical professionals across in detecting fatal illnesses like tuberculosis, lung cancer and breast cancer at early stages. Early diagnosis is crucial for successful treatment outcomes of these life-threatening conditions.

Commenting on the need for the partnership, Dr. Sreenivasa Raju Kalidindi, CEO of Apollo Radiology emphasized on the shortage of radiologists in meeting the rising demand for scans. He highlighted examples where AI can analyze chest X-rays and mammograms to identify tell-tale signs that often get missed by overloaded professionals.

Shravya Shetty, Director at Google AI explained their focus on iteratively developing AI models that can scale up diagnosis by remotely triaging scans. The long term goal is bringing such AI-powered screening tools into clinical practice nationwide for wider reach.

Both partners recognized hurdles towards adoption like initial skepticism of doctors. However, with continuously improving models backed by clinical validation, they hope to make advanced healthcare accessible for all Indians through complementary .

The collab demonstrates how collaborations hold key to meaningful impact by taking specialized expertise across geographical barriers. Together, Google and Apollo are paving way for smarter, personalized and equitable patient care through strategic integration of artificial intelligence in radiology.

3 Budget-Friendly Skincare Hacks from Beauty Influencer Vasudha Rai
The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

