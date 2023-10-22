Gleam of Hope

Its citizens have suffered the effects of violence, a lack of medication, and poor access to necessities like food and water for more than 10 days since the Israel-Hamas conflict began. Finally, some much-needed humanitarian aid starts to enter Gaza, providing some relief to its citizens. The situation had gotten quite precarious following Prime Minister Netanyahu's emphatic declaration that no aid would be permitted enter Gaza. Aid is now reaching Gazans, albeit in a trickle, as a result of international pressure, mostly from the US and the West and some tough talking by the UN.

The inhabitants of Gaza have been mired in an endless circle of hopelessness because to their restricted access to clean water, power, healthcare, and education. Even if it might take some time for a cease-fire to be put into effect, the recent uptick in humanitarian aid represents a constructive change in how the international community is approaching this situation. The United Nations, non-governmental organisations, and a number of other nations, including India, have increased their efforts to lessen the suffering of the people in Gaza.

The world community's conscience has definitely been stirred by the heinous attack on Al-Ahil Hospital. In fact, the assistance that is most required at this time—and the hardest to obtain—is medical.

The sole cancer hospital in Gaza is about to close due to a lack of fuel and medical supplies. The availability of WHO trucks loaded with supplies may provide much-needed relief. Although it is only “a drop in the ocean of need,” according to the WHO, it might serve as an icebreaker. Five trucks loaded with medical supplies are prepared to enter Gaza over the border between Gaza and Egypt, according to the World Health Organisation (WHO). This results directly from Biden's trip to Tel Aviv. US President Joe Biden disclosed a deal to allow supplies to enter Gaza after what he described as “frank” talks with the leaders of Israel and Egypt.

Israel agreed to this arrangement while carrying out its ongoing military campaign. This planned aid shipment will be the first since Israel declared a “complete blockade” on the 2.3 million-person Gaza Strip. In reaction to a surprise onslaught by Hamas on Israeli territory on October 7, which is believed to have resulted in the deaths of at least 1,400 people, this blockade involved the suspension of food and fuel flows as well as the interruption of electricity supply. The 16-year Israeli blockade of Gaza has resulted in over half the people living in abject poverty, and the UN has issued a warning about the catastrophic humanitarian situation there.

The momentum must be maintained, and diplomatic attempts to resolve the political concerns at the heart of the crisis must be stepped up. This ray of optimism in the midst of unrelenting hardship may serve as the impetus that allows the world community to address Gaza's reality and work towards a peaceful future for its citizens while also providing some consolation to Gaza's besieged citizens.