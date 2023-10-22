Transforming Food Systems of Gurez with ‘Shree Anna/Millets’ cultivation

DR. PARVEEN KUMAR,

DR. BILAL .A. BHAT

Along the world, as the country celebrates International Year of Millets 2023; Krishi Vigyan Kendra Bandipora II at Dawar in beautiful valley of Gurez is contributing to this global celebration through its endaveour of transforming the traditional food system of this region by incorporating millets in the cropping pattern prevalent here.

Dr. Bilal A Bhat, Programme Coordinator at KVK-Gurez while speaking about the food systems prevalent in the valley of Gurez told that due to harsh winters when the temperature dips down to minus, the agricultural activities here are limited within the month of May to October. Wheat and Maize along with vegetables like Peas. Potato cabbage, cauliflowers, tomato, knolhol, and leafy ones are grown in the short growing season available in this region. The size of land holdings here is small and land holdings occur as small isolated fragments posing difficulties in farm mechanization. Mechanization here is also a difficult task given the topography and terrain of land in this mountainous tract. Peoples can be seen manually ploughing their small fields with spades. Farmers are still using outdated varieties which give very low yields. The valley has a good population of sheep rearers also. Apiculture is also another enterprise which has an immense potential owing to the rich floral diversity in this region. Besides climatic vagaries, the farming community here is confronted with so many constraints. These constraints include lack of quality seeds/seedlings, lack of credit facilities, lack of marketing support, no linkages, low yield of crops and livestock and much more. The absence of any fresh vegetables production in the winter months forces the population here to eat potatoes and other dried vegetables they produce in summer and store it for winter. This ultimately has an adverse impact on the nutritional security of the peoples especially children, pregnant and lactating women and old persons.

Elaborating on the International Year of Millets 2023, Dr. Parveen Kumar SMS (Ag. Extension) at KVK-Gurez said owing to the immense nutritional value of these coarse cereals, Government of India had proposed to United Nations for declaring 2023 as International Year of Millets (IYOM). The proposal of India was supported by 72 countries and United Nation General Assembly (UNGA) declared 2023 as International Year of Millets at its 75th session in March 2021. These are recognized as ancient food grains and the first plants to be domesticated for food. Finance Minister Ms Nirmala Sitharaman has refereed to these millets as ‘Shree Anna' which means mother of all grains. Millets are presently grown in 131 countries and constitute the traditional food for 59 crore people in Asia and Africa. In India, the year 2018 was celebrated as National Year of Millets. Government has now recognized these millets as Nutri-cereals and comprise of Sorghum (Jowar), Pearl Millet (Bajra), Finger Millet (Ragi/Mandua), Minor Millets i. e Foxtail Millet (Kangani/Kakun), Proso Millet (Cheena), Kodo Millet (Kodo), Barnyard Millet (Sawa/Sanwa/Jhangora), Little Millet(Kutki) and two Pseudo Millets (Buck-wheat (Kuttu) and Amaranthus (Chaulai). Government has also launched a Sub Mission on Millets under National Food Security Mission since 2018. Several states have also launched mission on Millets. Millets have now been included under POSHAN MISSION Abhiyan by Ministry of Women and Child Development. ICAR has released one variety Quinoa (Him Shakti) and ICAR has been referred to suggest for declaring it as Nutri-cereals.

Speaking on the importance of Millets, Dr. Kumar further said that these are now considered as smart food, as millets are good for the climate, consumer as well as for cultivator because of their resilience to biotic and abiotic stress; for their nutritional properties that rise to eminence as world is moving out of a pandemic; high dietary fiber and for their livelihood implications in the larger value chain with its forward and backward linkages. Dr. Bhat further deliberated that the valley of Gurez once used to cultivate millets like Fox tail millet (Kukum), Proso millet (Chenna/Barri), little millet (Kutki) and two pseudo millets Buck wheat (Kuttu/Trumbh) and Amaranthus (Ramdana). All the millets are a rich source of various nutrients like dietary fibre is 38% in little millet and 14% in Kodo millet, high protein: 12-16% in pearl millet/Proso millet/Kodo millet, high lipid: 4-6% in pearl millet, high calcium: 300-350 mg/100g in finger millet, as also other macro- and micro-nutrients).

In its endaveour to incorporate millets in the food systems of this valley, KVK-Gurez had laid out demonstrations of various millets in its farm at Dawar, Gurez. These demonstration plots of various millets were meant to sensitize younger generation who even do not knew these super foods. Many students, innovative farmers, and farm women visit these demonstrations on millets and are updated about various benefits of these grains. Similarly many awareness and sensitization programmes were conducted by KVK Gurez in many villages on the importance of millets in tackling climate change and also about their health benefits. Farming community has been motivated to at least reserve a certain minimum area of their holdings for cultivation of millets. Programme Coordinator KVK-Gurez said that they will also try to procure good quality seed of different millets from Indian Institute of Millets Research (IIMR) Hyderabad and distribute it to farming community. Besides production, processing and value addition will also be the focus of KVK-Gurez. In collaboration with Division of Food Processing Technology, SKUAST-K and other agencies; training programmes on value addition and processing of millets will also be conducted.

The green revolution era focused mainly on Wheat and Paddy and crops like millets and pulses were ignored. These crops remained neglected for a long time ultimately affecting the nutritional security of all. Now, with the year 2023 being celebrated as International Year of Millets, the message is loud and clear. All of us have to work on their revival so that millets can get the distinct place they occupied in our culture and lifestyles for centuries.

The authors are Scientist and Head at KVK-Gurez

@gmail.com