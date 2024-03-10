Search
Gen-Z Footwear Brand Fails To Impress Sharks With Misguided Rs 250 Crore Valuation

Bacca Bucci founders saw their dreams of winning over the sharks dashed when their pitch faced heavy criticism on the latest episode of Shark Tank . The Gen-Z focused fast fashion footwear brand claimed over Rs 20 crore in annual revenues but judges Deepinder Goyal and Anupam Mittal were left unconvinced by their approach.

While revenue figures did impress on the surface, a deeper dive revealed cracks in the company's foundations. The founders struggled to articulate a clear brand identity or style language, with products lacking cohesion or a uniting logo. When probed further, admitting each line had its own separate branding only amplified doubts.

Requests for Rs 2.5 crore in funding at a sky-high Rs 250 crore valuation was met with disbelief by sharks. Deepinder rated their pitch just 2/10, questioning where such a lofty price tag originated from without strong branding in place.

Anupam noted industry giants like Nike succeed through consistency of message via a single logo worldwide. Lacking this focus, Bacca Bucci appeared rudderless in their targeting of youth audiences.

The founders' ambitious aspirations collided with reality as sharks tore down assumptions around valuation. Despite revenues, lack of brand direction left investors wary of tossing crores into murky waters. For Bacca Bucci, reworking fundamentals may prove the sole path to growth dreams.

