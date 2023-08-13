Gandhi Nagar, Satwari Zones share honours

NL Corresspondent

Jammu, Aug 13: Gandhi Nagar and Satwari Zones shared honours by lifting the twin titles in the disciplines of Football and Basketball at Khel Gaon Nagrota and Dogra Ground Shastri Nagar respectively today.

The District Level Inter-Zonal Tournament in the disciplines of Under-14 and Under-17 girls Football and Basketball, was organised by the Department of Youth Services and Sports District Jammu.

The Football matches were held at Khel Gaon Nagrota, while the Basketball matches took place at Dogra Ground Shastri Nagar Jammu.

These competitions were organised under the patronage of Director Youth Services and Sports J&K, Subash Chander Chibber, under the guidance of Joint Director Youth Services and Sports Jammu, Suram Chand Sharma and under overall supervision of District Youth Services and Sports Officer Jammu, Sukh Dev Raj Sharma.

While Gandhi Nagar Zone won Under-14 girls Football and Under-17 girls Basketball titles, Satwari Zone lifted Under-17 girls Football and Under-14 girls Basketball titles.

In Basketball Under-14 girls final, Satwari Zone beat Miran Sahib Zone by 12-02 points, while in Basketball Under-17 girls final, Gandhi Nagar Zone beat Jammu Zone by 19-07 points to win the title.

In Football Under-14 girls final, Gandhi Nagar Zone thrashed Satwari Zone by three goals to nil (3-0), while in Football Under-17 girls final, Satwari Zone defeated Jammu Zone by two goals to nil (2-0).

The main aim of these competitions was to select the best players for the next level of competitions.

The matches were officiated by a panel of experts of the Department of Youth Services and Sports.