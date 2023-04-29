Galwan hero’s wife becomes Army officer; posted to eastern Ladakh

NEW DELHI, Apr 29: Rekha Singh, wife of Naik Deepak Singh who was killed in the Galwan Valley clashes in 2020, has been commissioned into the Indian Army as a Lieutenant, officials said on Saturday. She has been posted to a frontline base along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in eastern Ladakh, they said. Lt Singh on Saturday completed her one-year training at the Chennai-based Officers Training Academy (OTA). Naik Singh was from the 16th Battalion of Bihar Regiment and he was posthumously awarded Vir Chakra in 2021. “Woman Cadet Rekha Singh, wife of Late Naik(Nursing Assistant) Deepak Singh, #VirChakra(Posthumous) got commissioned into #IndianArmy after completing her training from #OTA #Chennai,” the Army tweeted. It said Deepak Singh made the supreme sacrifice during the Galwan Valley clashes.
