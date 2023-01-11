From Deserted Shelling Fields to Blooming Plant Nursery! LG inaugurates Mega Fruit Plant Nursery at Chakroi 10 lakh saplings of fruit plants will be distributed to farmers

Jammu Tawi, Jan 10: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha

inaugurated Mega Fruit Plant Nursery at Chakroi, RS Pura

here on Tuesday.

The Mega Fruit Plant Nursery houses 50 different Blocks

for growing mother plants of different fruits including Citrus

fruits. Spanning over more than 800 Kanal area the Mega

Fruit plant nursery will grow and provide saplings of

Guava, mango, litchi, other citrus fruits and also of the

Dragon fruit.

It is the biggest fruit nursery in North India. In the coming

time, 10 lakh saplings of fruit plants will be distributed to

farmers. Micro irrigation system was also established in

the mega fruit nursery for irrigation in addition to other

advanced facilities and modern equipment. Tissue culture

lab and other labs will also be established in the coming

time, it was informed.

Sinha said, the Nursery will provide best technologies as

well as ‘true-to-type’ quality planting material that will

reshape the Horticulture Sector in the area.

It is a massive achievement that in one year a mega fruit

plant nursery has been established in an area where cross

border shelling was a normal thing in fields, he added.

Our effort is to make sub-tropical fruit cultivation a multi-

faceted business by increasing efficiency of orchards with

the help of various interventions like setting up new

nurseries and new plant material testing labs, observed

the Lt Governor.

Government is committed to serve the present and future

needs of farmers in an integrated manner. Our endeavour

is also to convert farm's & orchard's potential into farmer's

power and transform all the districts of both Jammu and

Kashmir divisions into a hub of export with the cultivation

of niche crops and value addition of special products, the

Lt Governor said.

To ensure new wave of growth momentum, 29 projects

approved by Apex Committee for Holistic Development of

Agriculture & Allied sectors are being implemented. The

plan worth Rs 5013 crores will bring significant change in

the lives of around 13 lakh farming families of J&K

including 2.62 lakh small and marginal farming families,

the Lt Governor noted.

A strong agricultural marketing ecosystem will increase

the farm income and reduce the value loss. We are

working on covering the entire value chain including

inputs, harvesting, processing, packing, storage, besides

meeting the need of quality planting material etc. and

developing infrastructure & other facilities while taking

climatic conditions into consideration, the Lt Governor

said.

We have also made provisions to arrange and grow 80%

of fodder requirements locally within J&K, he added.

Speaking on the services extended by the government,

the Lt Governor said that around 31 lakh land passbooks

have been generated and 400 public services have been

made fully online with a provision of Public Services

Guarantee Act.

On the issue of proper functioning of the Ranbir Canal, the

Lt Governor said that a permanent solution via a policy for

uninterrupted and proper functioning of the Ranbir Canal

will be ensured. He also clarified that there is no such rule

for compulsory buying of cattle from outside the region to

avail the subsidy. 'And if there is any, I declare it Null &

Void', he added.

Bharat Bhushan, Chairman DDC Jammu, extended his

gratitude to the Central Government under PM Narendra

Modi for ensuring peace at Border areas which has led to

development works like the Mega Fruit plant nursery at

Chakroi.

Atal Dulloo, Addl Chief Secretary, Agriculture Production

Department, congratulated the Horticulture department for

completing the project of Mega Fruit Plant Nursery within a

stipulated time frame.

This mega fruit plant nursery established with state-of-the-

art equipment like Automatic weather monitoring system,

will facilitate easy supply of quality fruit saplings.

Several publications including Mega Fruit Plant Nursery

Chakroi Magazine, Cultivation of Litchi and Strawberry

and Strategic management of Stone Fruit were also

released on the occasion.

The Lt Governor also planted a sapling in the premises of

the nursery to mark the occasion.