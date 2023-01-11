Golden Globes-2023: RRR creates history as ‘Naatu Naatu’ wins Best Original Song

New Delhi: The track ‘Naatu Naatu’ from SS Rajamouli’s blockbuster period action film RRR has won the award for ‘Best Original Song’ at the 80th Golden Globes. ‘Naatu Naatu’ is the first Indian song to win the prestigious award.The song was composed by MM Keeravani and sung by Kaala Bhairava and Rahul Sipligunj.The other songs nominated under the category were Ciao Papa from Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio, Carolina by Taylor Swift for Where The Crawdads Sing, the Top Gun song ‘Hold My Hand’ by Lady Gaga, and Rihanna’s ‘Lift Me Up’ from Black Panther.

RRR, now the first Indian film to win a Golden Globe, has also been nominated under the ‘Best Non-English Language Film’. SS Rajamouli, MM Keeravani and the whole team erupted in joy after the award was announced. The official Twitter handle of the movie posted a clip of the team celebrating the historic win.