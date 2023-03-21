Freelance journalist Irfan Mehraj arrested by NIA in Srinagar, moved to Delhi

SRINAGAR: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has arrested a Kashmiri journalist in Srinagar. Sources said a freelance journalist identified as Irfan Mehraj was arrested in Srinagar by a special team of NIA from New Delhi. Irfan is a resident of Mehjoor Nagar.

Official sources confirmed the arrest of Mehraj and said he has been arrested for investigation by NIA in case FIR no RC-37/2020 registered at NIA Delhi. They said “Credible information was received by the Central Government that certain NGOs, Trusts and Societies, registered as well as unregistered, are collecting funds domestically and abroad through donations, business contributions etc. in the name of charity and various welfare activities such as public health, education etc. Some of these NGOs have links with proscribed terrorist organisations such as Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT), Hizb-ul-Mujahideen (HM) etc.” “Further, funds collected by such NGOs, Trusts and Societies are sent to Jammu & Kashmir through various channels such as cash couriers, Hawala traders based in Delhi, Jammu & Kashmir and other parts of India to sustain the secessionist and terrorist activities in Kashmir Valley, as a part of a larger criminal conspiracy hatched by these NGOs, Trusts and Societies etc., prejudicial to the unity, integrity, sovereignty and security of India,” they said. They further said these NGOs, Trusts and Societies and their members, by words and written means, publish anti-national and incriminating material to bring into hatred, contempt and disaffection towards the Government of India.

Earlier, Irfan was questioned in this case, sources said, adding that on Monday evening the journalist was formally arrested and was moved to New Delhi.