Light, laser show being held for first time at Fort Shrine in Navratras: Mayor

JAMMU : Light and laser show, cultural activities, devotional songs to adore the Goddess and much more activities will be held for the first time during the upcoming Navratras in Jammu. This was stated by Mayor Jammu, Rajinder Sharma while addressing a select group of reporters after chairing a meeting of officers to finalise the arrangements for the nine auspicious days of Navratras starting from March 22. Sharma said that at the Fort Shrine of Bawe Wali Mata special beautification will be done with the JDA Park near the shrine specially illuminated. “There will be laser lights and sound show in the park and the Fort of the Shrine will display different aspects of historic Bahu Fort, Jammu and different events from the life of the deity spending Rs.10-15 lakh,” he told reporters adding that mini-buses plying to the shrine shall drop the passengers little before the scheduled parking place to avoid traffic jam and these vehicles will follow one way traffic rule to avoid traffic mess. It will also be taken into consideration that cops deployed at the shrine should be well behaving with the devotees. The sanitation and other related arrangements will be looked into by the JMC, he added. The Mayor urged upon the devotees to avoid immersion of Saak (sprouted barley seeds) at Har Ki Paudi and Aarti will be held there regularly twice a day. He also asked the visiting devotees to avoid polythene and immerse the holy Saak at Ranbir Canal to avoid blockade in water collection station at Tawi. Sharma hoped that this event may see mammoth devotees which shall increase cordial relations among Jammuites.

JMC Commissioner, Rahul Yadav; VC JDA, Pankaj Mangotra, Joint Director Tourism, Sunena Sharma, SSP Traffic, Faizal Quereshi, Joint Commissioner, Sanitation and Floriculture, SP North, Kulveer Handa and others were also present in the meeting.