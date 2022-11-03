Four-laning of Srinagar-Jammu highway to be completed by 2025

Jahangeer Ganaie

Jammu Tawi, Nov 02: The widening of Srinagar-Jammu national

highway, the only all-weather road linking Kashmir with the rest of

the country, would be completed by 2025, an official said.

Project Director and Regional Officer National Highway Authority

of India Purshottam Kumar told that there are different packages

in the national highway and every package has different

deadlines.

He cited the example of Banhial sector saying it is divided in

three parts with different deadlines.

The work on the last portion was started in August this year and it

is to be completed in three years, so the whole national highway

four-laning will be completed by August 2025.

The widening work of the highway started in 2011 and was

expected to be completed within five years.

Officials said that with the four-laning, travel time would be

reduced by half as the distance would be reduced by 50 kms

bypassing a number of treacherous points.

They said that work on the Banihal-Nashri stretch, the most

problematic, is underway. The stretch often witnesses landslides

with rains leading to closure of the highway.

In 2020, in view of the topography of the hilly terrain between

Ramban and Banihal, a detailed project report (DPR) worth Rs

2,000 crore was formulated by the NHAI to complete the 16-km

four-laning realigned project. This includes more tunnels and

bridges to avoid landsliding and sinking areas.

Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari in

July this year had said that work on the 60-km-road between

Nashri and Banihal, in Ramban district, will be completed by

December 7, 2023.