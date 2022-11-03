Assembly polls NC nominates 46 constituency in-charge in Kashmir Valley

Srinagar, Nov 02: In a significant political development, National
Conference on Wednesday announced constituency in-charges
for 46 out of 47 assembly segments of Kashmir.
According to an order issued by National Conference general
secretary Ali Muhammad Sagar, the party president Dr. Farooq
Abdullah has approved the appointment of party leaders as
“constituency in-charges” for their respective constituencies.
“They shall have regular connect with the public/party workers
and office bearers and ensure strengthening of the party at
grassroots level,” reads the order.
The announcement of the constituency in-charge clearly
indicates that National Conference would not have any alliance
with Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), CPI (M) and other
constituents of PAGD. The list also indicates that NC wouldn’t
have any poll arrangement with Ghulam Nabi Azad’s Democratic
Azad Party at least in Kashmir valley, whose leaders were
claiming that they would have an electoral arrangement with NC
apparently to blunt criticism from Congress and other parties of
being BJP’s proxy.
The list indicates that National Conference would field Ali
Muhammad Sagar and his son Salman Sagar in assembly polls
from Srinagar district.
Ali Muhammad Sagar and his son Salman Sagar has been made
constituency in-charges of Khanyar and Hazratbal assembly
segments, respectively.
Former MLA Ganderbal Ishfaq Jabbar, who has maintained
distance from the party after August 5, 2019, is missing in the list.
The party has nominated Ghulam Nabi Rather as constituency in-
charge of Ganderbal.
Ishfaq’s father-in-law, Muhammad Sayeed Akhoon, who had
contested assembly elections in the past on NC ticket from
Hazrtabal, is also not figuring in the list.
In Beerwah assembly segment which was represented by Omar
Abdullah in the last assembly of erstwhile state of Jammu &
Kashmir, the party has appointed Dr. Muhammad Shafi Bhat as
constituency in-charge. Bhat had finished third in 2014 assembly
polls from Beerwah.
The party has nominated Nasir Aslam Wani as constituency in-
charge of Kupwara assembly segment which comprises Kupwara
block and Hyhama and Kalaroos blocks of the erstwhile Lolab
segment. Sogam, which is native area of Nasir Aslam Wani, is
part of Lolab assembly segment. On expected lines, NC has
nominated Qaiser Jamsheed Lone as constituency in-charge of
Lolab.
Interestingly, the party has nominated its sitting MP Hasnain
Masoodi as constituency in-charge of Pampore assembly
segment.
The lone constituency of Kashmir Valley where the party has not
announced name of constituency in-charge is Kokernag seat- the
lone assembly seat reserved for scheduled tribes in south
Kashmir.