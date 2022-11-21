Foster culture of positivity & cooperation in hospitals: Yogi

LUCKNOW, Nov 20:

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday said the staff nurses are the backbone of the healthcare system and urged the paramedics and physicians to foster a culture of positivity and cooperation in the hospitals.

Handing over the appointment letter to 1,354 staff nurses selected through the Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC), the CM said the nurses and paramedics make a significant contribution in operating the state’s healthcare system and expressed happiness over 90 percent of the staff nurses being females.

He said, “Even in the most trying circumstances, you people put in a lot of effort. The atmosphere in hospitals has greatly improved only because of you people. You make even a sick person feel better through your care.” No one recovers quickly from illness solely through medication, according to the chief minister, who added that a patient’s ability to recover quickly is greatly aided by the environment of the hospital or medical college.

He advised all staff nurses to bring to their place of employment everything they had learned during their training. “A significant obligation has been placed on you. To bring relief to the people, you must work closely with all the medical professionals,” he said.

Highlighting the fact that the state government is committed to providing employment to every youth of the state with utmost transparency, Yogi said, “Over the last five years, with the inspiration of the Prime Minister, more than five lakh youths were given appointment letters through a fair and transparent process, resulting in the state receiving the benefit of their talent.”

The CM said earlier, UP was considered a sick state. “Today, I am happy that the state is moving fast to establish itself as the second largest economy in the country. This is the result of great teamwork. We can observe the outcomes when the 25 crore people of UP speak, move, and make decisions as a single entity.”

Criticising the previous Governments for neglecting the development of the state, the CM said, “There has never been a scarcity of jobs in the state because it is a state with endless possibilities, the best fertile land, water resources, and 90 lakh MSMEs. We always had potential, but UP was not given the attention it deserved.”

Mentioning the hardships faced by the labourers of the state during the Covid pandemic, Yogi said, “When the workers of UP were discriminated against during the lockdown, they returned to the state. Their skill mapping was done. The double engine government’s efforts allowed UP’s workers to find employment within their own state. In addition to providing more than 60 lakh self-employment options, we created 1.61 crore employment opportunities across various sectors,” he said.

He said enormous jobs were given in the last five years following a fair and transparent process. “More than 1.26 lakh jobs were given in the Basic Education department, while recruitment of 40,000 took place in secondary education. Over 1.60 lakh police personnel were recruited in the state, and a number of appointments were also made in the health sector,” he said.He said, “We all witnessed the outcome when the state’s youth found jobs there. At present UP is considered as the top investment destination.”

Maintaining that the UP Model of Covid management was praised all over the world, the CM said when every person was trying to save himself, the ANMs, Anganwadi, ASHA workers, paramedical staff, and doctors were busy saving lives. “Only the Government hospital had treatment facilities,” he said.

He said the maternal and infant mortality rate has decreased in the state within the last five years. “There has been a vast improvement in the process of vaccination. All of the staff nurses, doctors, and employees must participate in the task of uploading the data. In terms of communicable diseases, the state government is quite vigilant. Every four months of the year, the government conducts a public awareness campaign against communicable diseases, including the Dastak campaign,” he said.

Yogi said since it is an age of technology the process of establishing telemedicine and teleconsultation in the state’s rural areas, where there are now no doctors, should move forward quickly.

Stating that the UP government is taking forward the process of ‘one district-one medical college’ with the support of the central government, the CM said, “We will soon be able to provide one medical college in each district. This task will naturally also require trained personnel.”