Search
Jammu KashmirFormer Rajya Sabha MP Mir Mohammad Fayaz Returns to PDP After 3...
Jammu KashmirKashmirLatest News

Former Rajya Sabha MP Mir Mohammad Fayaz Returns to PDP After 3 Years

By: Northlines

Date:

Mehbooba Mufti, the president of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in and , welcomed back a prominent leader to the party fold on Sunday. Mir Mohammad Fayaz, a former member of the Rajya Sabha, rejoined the PDP after being away for three years.

Fayaz was first elected to the Rajya Sabha, the upper house of the Indian Parliament, in 2015 as a member of the PDP from Jammu and Kashmir. However, in 2021 he resigned from the party just two years after the abrogation of Article 370 which revoked the special status of the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir. At that time, Fayaz had joined the People's Conference led by Sajad Lone.

But after nearly a year away from active , Fayaz decided it was time to return to his original party – the PDP. On March 24th 2022, he was welcomed back by Mehbooba Mufti during a ceremony in Srinagar, the summer capital of Jammu and Kashmir. Mufti expressed happiness at Fayaz rejoining the PDP fold and said his experience would help strengthen the party.

Fayaz resigned from the People's Conference in September 2021 and had kept a low profile since then. But his return increases PDP's influence as an important regional party in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir ahead of possible early elections. Only time will tell what role Fayaz will take on but his re-entry is a shot in the arm for the PDP after three years outside its leadership.

Previous article
How Apple’s Emergency SOS feature saved a family of six stranded hikers in Oregon
Northlines
Northlines
The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

Share post:

Popular

More like this
Related

How Apple’s Emergency SOS feature saved a family of six stranded hikers in Oregon

Northlines Northlines -
What was meant to be a fun family hike...

Former Air Chief RKS Bhadauria, YSRCP Leader V Rao Join BJP

Northlines Northlines -
New Delhi, Mar 24: Adding to the flood of...

EC Orders Disciplinary Action Against Punjab SDM For Absence From Poll Duty

Northlines Northlines -
Chandigarh, Mar 24: The Election Commission has issued directions...

“One Of The Happiest Moments For Me”: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh Celebrates Holi With Soldiers In Leh

Northlines Northlines -
Leh (Ladakh), Mar 24: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on...

thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

© 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

How Apple’s Emergency SOS feature saved a family of six stranded...

Africa’s Fight Against its Hidden Health Crisis – The Growing Burden...

Ayurvedic Herbs and Juice to Naturally Regulate Blood Sugar Levels Safely