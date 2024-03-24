Search
Latest NewsHow Apple's Emergency SOS feature saved a family of six stranded hikers...
Latest NewsTechnology

How Apple’s Emergency SOS feature saved a family of six stranded hikers in Oregon

By: Northlines

Date:

What was meant to be a fun family hike in Oregon's Mt. Hood Forest took a frightening turn for a group of six when worsening left them stranded at a high elevation with nightfall approaching. Out of options and with the terrain becoming too dangerous, they made the smart decision to activate Emergency SOS on one of their iPhones.

Little did they know the impact that simple tap would make. Within minutes, emergency dispatchers received a message containing the family's location details, despite having no cell service. A complex rescue operation was swiftly launched, involving all-terrain vehicles and even a helicopter.

Despite treacherous conditions, rescuers persisted throughout the night determined to bring the whole family to safety. After several failed attempts by other means, a specialized “snowcat” vehicle finally succeeded in extracting the group from the unforgiving backcountry several anxious hours later.

Thanks to Apple's innovative satellite SOS , which functions anywhere without needing a cellular connection, every precious moment was bought for rescuers to effect a successful outcome. For the family, being able to instantly request help with a single button push made all the difference when they needed it most. This dramatic story highlights how lifesaving innovations can truly save lives when we least expect it.

Previous article
Africa’s Fight Against its Hidden Health Crisis – The Growing Burden of Neurological Diseases
Northlines
Northlines
The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

Share post:

Popular

More like this
Related

5 Futuristic Electric Vehicle Concepts that Suggest Where Automotive Design is Headed

Northlines Northlines -
With growing climate change concerns and rising enthusiasm for...

Former Air Chief RKS Bhadauria, YSRCP Leader V Rao Join BJP

Northlines Northlines -
New Delhi, Mar 24: Adding to the flood of...

Uncovering Ancient Structures Shiva and Shakti Through State-of-the-Art Observations of the Milky Way Galaxy

Northlines Northlines -
The Milky Way galaxy that we call home has...

US Justice Department sues Apple, alleges iPhone monopoly

Northlines Northlines -
The US Department of Justice recently filed an antitrust...

thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

© 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Africa’s Fight Against its Hidden Health Crisis – The Growing Burden...

Ayurvedic Herbs and Juice to Naturally Regulate Blood Sugar Levels Safely

Oscar Winner Olivia Colman Sheds Light on the Ongoing Struggle for...