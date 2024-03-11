Search
Health
"Finding the Antidote: Narcan Accessibility Varies Across the US"
“Finding the Antidote: Narcan Accessibility Varies Across the US”

By: Northlines

While going over-the-counter was supposed to make the life-saving opioid overdose reversal medication Narcan readily available nationwide, it seems stores are still working out optimal stocking and display methods. In a research trip spanning 15 states, NBC News found that consumer access to Narcan ranged from easy to hunt-and-seek.

At some retail pharmacies, the bright pink Narcan boxes were prominently placed on pharmacy counters or nearby shelves for easy spotting. However, other locations stocked the medication in less conspicuous areas like behind pharmacy counters, hidden among other products, or requiring locked case access. One Walgreens stashed Narcan atop a high shelf, partly blocked from view. A Publix had it on the counter but dwarfed by distracting signage.

With overdose deaths at record highs due to an increasingly lethal drug supply, rapid Narcan access during an emergency could mean the difference between life and death. While chain pharmacies may still refine Narcan stocking best practices, independent stores may benefit from visibility guidance. Public remains key to reduce stigma and drive Narcan purchases for at-risk individuals or to have on-hand just in case. As retailers strive for optimum Narcan placement, it's important that ease-of-access matches the medication's potential to reverse fatal overdoses.

Shaheen Makes a Loud Statement to Critics With Fiery Fifty
The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

