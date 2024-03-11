Feeling Out of Sync? Your Nervous System May Be Off Balance

Has your body or emotions felt “off” lately with no clear reason why? Understanding nervous system dysregulation could provide answers and path to better wellness.

Our nervous system acts as the body’s control center, regulating crucial functions without us even thinking about it. But sometimes it can get out of sync, leading to issues like unpredictable fatigue, persistent pain, or emotional turbulence. This condition is known as nervous system dysregulation, and more people are recognizing its role in mysterious wellness problems.

When the nervous system isn’t precisely calibrated, it struggles to maintain homeostasis. Signals can either be overactive or underactive in response to stress. The resulting imbalances impact multiple body systems at once. Thankfully, identifying dysregulation is half the solution. Gentle lifestyle tweaks and mindfulness practices aim to bring relaxation back to both body and mind.