Expelledfrom Kerala Congress, Sarin to now fight under CPI-M banner

After Youth Congress leader P Sarin raised a banner of revolt over denial of ticket in the November 13 by-poll to Palakkad Assembly constituency, Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president K Sudhakaran has expelled Sarin from the organisation's primary membership. Meanwhile, Sarin has singled out the Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan, accusing him of hobnobbing with the BJP, under the guise of championing anti-communism. And in a bid to cash in on the mess within the Congress, the CPI-M has decided to field Sarin in the assembly by-election from Palakkad, where the party finished third in the previous instance.

(IPA Service)