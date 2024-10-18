back to top
Search
    IndiaExpelledfrom Kerala Congress, Sarin to now fight under CPI-M banner
    India

    Expelledfrom Kerala Congress, Sarin to now fight under CPI-M banner

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    After Youth Congress leader P Sarin raised a banner of revolt over denial of ticket in the November 13 by-poll to Palakkad Assembly constituency, Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president K Sudhakaran has expelled Sarin from the organisation's primary membership. Meanwhile, Sarin has singled out the Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan, accusing him of hobnobbing with the BJP, under the guise of championing anti-communism. And in a bid to cash in on the mess within the Congress, the CPI-M has decided to field Sarin in the assembly by-election from Palakkad, where the party finished third in the previous instance.

    (IPA Service)

    Follow The Northlines on WhatsApp
    Previous article
    UP Bypolls: Congress, SP still ironing out seat-sharing issues
    Next article
    PM Modi To Visit Russia From Oct 22-23 To Attend BRICS Summit
    Northlines
    Northlines
    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

    Share post:

    Popular

    More like this
    Related

    Dhankhar Flags Human Rights Violations Against Hindus In Neighbourhood; Questions Global Silence

    Northlines Northlines -
    Agencies NEW DELHI:  Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar on Friday flagged...

    10 RSS workers injured in attack during ‘Sharad Purnima’ event, 2 held

    Northlines Northlines -
    Agencies JAIPUR:  Ten RSS workers were injured after they were...

    Mohan Bhagwat To Attend RSS’ 10-Day National Executive Meet In Mathura From Today

    Northlines Northlines -
    MATHURA (UP):  Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh Sarsanghchalak Mohan Bhagwat is...

    Muslims needn’t have any allergy towards BJP, it works for development of all: Naqvi

    Northlines Northlines -
    AGENCIES New Delhi: Former Union minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi on...

    thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

    Important Links

    © 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Dhankhar Flags Human Rights Violations Against Hindus In Neighbourhood; Questions Global...

    10 RSS workers injured in attack during ‘Sharad Purnima’ event, 2...

    Mohan Bhagwat To Attend RSS’ 10-Day National Executive Meet In Mathura...