    IndiaUP Bypolls: Congress, SP still ironing out seat-sharing issues
    India

    UP Bypolls: Congress, SP still ironing out seat-sharing issues

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    The Election Commission has announced bypolls to nine assembly seats in Uttar Pradesh on November 13, but allies Congress and SP are yet to arrive at a seat-sharing agreement. A meeting between the top leadership of two parties was held on Monday, where Congress is now demanding 3 seats, but SP is not keen to give more than 2 seats, Ghaziabad and Khair, to save the relationship. State president Ajay Rai and other Congress leaders emphasised the importance of the alliance with the SP, downplaying ticket distribution concerns for the bypolls. Both parties are competing for Muslim and Dalit voters, particularly in seats like Phulpur, Meerapur and Majhawan. The outcome of these bypolls could shape the political landscape ahead of the 2027 Assembly elections. A final decision is expected after SP chief Akhilesh Yadav and senior Congress leaders Rahul and/or Priyanka Gandhi sign off on the seat-sharing arrangements.

     

    Maharashtra State Polls: Intensebattle as MVA faces ruling Mahayuti
    Expelledfrom Kerala Congress, Sarin to now fight under CPI-M banner
    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

    thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

