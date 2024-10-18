UP Bypolls: Congress, SP still ironing out seat-sharing issues

The Election Commission has announced bypolls to nine assembly seats in Uttar Pradesh on November 13, but INDIA allies Congress and SP are yet to arrive at a seat-sharing agreement. A meeting between the top leadership of two parties was held on Monday, where Congress is now demanding 3 seats, but SP is not keen to give more than 2 seats, Ghaziabad and Khair, to save the relationship. State president Ajay Rai and other Congress leaders emphasised the importance of the alliance with the SP, downplaying ticket distribution concerns for the bypolls. Both parties are competing for Muslim and Dalit voters, particularly in seats like Phulpur, Meerapur and Majhawan. The outcome of these bypolls could shape the political landscape ahead of the 2027 Assembly elections. A final decision is expected after SP chief Akhilesh Yadav and senior Congress leaders Rahul and/or Priyanka Gandhi sign off on the seat-sharing arrangements.