Maharashtra State Polls: Intensebattle as MVA faces ruling Mahayuti

As Maharashtra goes to polls on November 20 with the counting on November 23, the battle has started with ruling alliance Mahayuti, comprising Chief Minister Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena, BJP, and Ajit Pawar's NCP, eyeing to retain the power. Meanwhile, the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA), comprising Shiv Sena (UBT), NCP (SP) and Congress, aim to secure a majority and overthrow the present government. Raj Thackeray's Maharashtra Navnirman Sena has decided to go alone, and some regional players are also looking to put together a third front. Both the alliances – the ruling Mahayuti and the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi — have not yet announced any chief ministerial face for the election. However, the government is relying and putting faith on the popularity of Mukhyamantri Majhi LadkiBahin Yojana, and the opposition is wary of its impact. Be it the OBC, Maratha or the Dhangar-Adivasi face-off, or the impact of Maratha leader Manoj Jarange Patil in Marathwada, or the possibility of a third front, the upcoming elections will be intense. Agricultural distress, particularly of soybean and cotton farmers, joblessness among youths, law and order, and women's safety will likely be the issues that will dominate the elections apart from caste-based reservation demands.