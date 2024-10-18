back to top
    PM Modi To Visit Russia From Oct 22-23 To Attend BRICS Summit

    NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Russia from October 22-23 at the invitation of President Vladimir Putin to attend the 16th BRICS Summit in Kazan, the MEA said on Friday.

    During his visit, the prime minister is also expected to hold bilateral meetings with his counterparts from BRICS member countries and invited leaders in Kazan, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said in a statement.

    The theme of this year's summit is “Strengthening Multilateralism for Just Global Development and Security”. It will provide an important platform for leaders to discuss key global issues, it said.

    “The summit will offer a valuable opportunity to assess the progress of initiatives launched by BRICS and to identify potential areas for future collaboration,” the ministry said.

     

     

