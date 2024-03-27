Search
Latest NewsEnforcement Directorate raids residences of IAS officers in guava orchard scam
Latest NewsLead NewsPunjab

Enforcement Directorate raids residences of IAS officers in guava orchard scam

By: Northlines

Date:

Chandigarh/Patiala, Mar 27: A team of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) from Delhi on Wednesday conducted raids at the residence of IAS officer Varun Roojam in Chandigarh in connection with the guava orchard scam case. He is the Excise and Taxation Commissioner in .

Simultaneous raids were also conducted at the residence of Ferozepur DC Rajesh Dhiman and ED's accountant in Patiala.

The accountant, along with his wife, are accused in the same case.

The guava scam pertains to the embezzlement of over Rs 130 crore by certain individuals, who planted guava trees on a land to be acquired by GMADA, in order to get a higher compensation for the land.

The scam was being investigated by the state Vigilance Bureau. More than 20 people have already been arrested in the scam till now.

Previous article
All 6 workers missing after Baltimore bridge collapse presumed dead
Northlines
Northlines
The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

Share post:

Popular

More like this
Related

All 6 workers missing after Baltimore bridge collapse presumed dead

Northlines Northlines -
Baltimore, Mar 27: A cargo ship lost power and...

Pre-Trial Injunction Against News Publication May Have Severe Ramifications For Freedom Of Speech: SC

Northlines Northlines -
NEW DELHI, Mar 26:  Courts should not grant ex-parte...

Every Woman Deserves Dignity: Kangana As Row Over Cong Leaders Derogatory Comments Escalates

Northlines Northlines -
CHANDIGARH/NEW DELHI, Mar 26: Every woman, irrespective of her...

Rahul Accuses BJP Of ‘Misleading’ People On Its Promise Of 2 Crore Jobs Every Year

Northlines Northlines -
New Delhi, Mar 26: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on...

thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

© 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

All 6 workers missing after Baltimore bridge collapse presumed dead

Golden card insurance company has not opted out of the scheme,...

Over 175 fire incidents in Srinagar in first two months of...