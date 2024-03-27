Arvind Kejriwal’s wife to issue press statement at noon today; big revelations likely

New Delhi, Mar 27: Jailed Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's wife Sunita Kejriwal will issue a press statement at noon on Wednesday, the Aam Adami Party said.



As per sources, Sunita is likely to make big revelations.

Earlier on Tuesday evening, Sunita met the Delhi Chief Minister at the ED office.

The ED arrested Kejriwal on March 21 in connection with the Delhi excise policy case linked to a money-laundering case.

The case pertains to alleged irregularities and money-laundering in framing and implementing the Delhi excise policy, 2022, which was later scrapped.