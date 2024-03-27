Search
Latest NewsAll 6 workers missing after Baltimore bridge collapse presumed dead
Latest NewsLead NewsWorld

All 6 workers missing after Baltimore bridge collapse presumed dead

By: Northlines

Date:

Baltimore, Mar 27: A cargo ship lost power and rammed into a major bridge in Baltimore early on Tuesday, destroying the span in a matter of seconds and plunging it into the river in a terrifying collapse that could disrupt a vital shipping port for months. Six people were missing and presumed dead, and the search for them was suspended until the next day.

The ship's crew issued a mayday call moments before the crash took down the Francis Scott Key Bridge, enabling authorities to limit vehicle traffic on the span, Maryland's governor said.

The ship struck one of the bridge's supports, causing the structure to collapse like a toy. A section of the span came to rest on the bow of the vessel, which caught fire.

In the evening, Col Roland L Butler Jr, superintendent for Maryland State Police, announced that the search and rescue mission was transitioning to one of search and recovery. He also said the search was being put on pause and divers would return to the site at 6 am on Wednesday, when challenging overnight conditions are expected to improve.

The crash happened in the middle of the night, long before the busy morning commute on the bridge that stretches 2.6 kilometres and was used by 12 million vehicles last year.

The six people still unaccounted for were part of a construction crew filling potholes on the bridge, said Paul Wiedefeld, the state's transportation secretary.

A senior executive at the company that employed the workers said Tuesday afternoon that they were presumed dead, given the water's depth and the length of time since the crash.

Previous article
Golden card insurance company has not opted out of the scheme, CEO SHA clarifies
Northlines
Northlines
The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

Share post:

Popular

More like this
Related

Five Chinese dam workers, driver killed in attack in Northwest Pakistan; China condemns attack

Northlines Northlines -
Peshawar, Mar 26: Five Chinese nationals working on a...

Pre-Trial Injunction Against News Publication May Have Severe Ramifications For Freedom Of Speech: SC

Northlines Northlines -
NEW DELHI, Mar 26:  Courts should not grant ex-parte...

Every Woman Deserves Dignity: Kangana As Row Over Cong Leaders Derogatory Comments Escalates

Northlines Northlines -
CHANDIGARH/NEW DELHI, Mar 26: Every woman, irrespective of her...

Rahul Accuses BJP Of ‘Misleading’ People On Its Promise Of 2 Crore Jobs Every Year

Northlines Northlines -
New Delhi, Mar 26: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on...

thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

© 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Golden card insurance company has not opted out of the scheme,...

Over 175 fire incidents in Srinagar in first two months of...

J&K braces up for intermittent wet spells till March 31