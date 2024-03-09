Elon Musk doubles down on video ambitions, reveals plans for new X TV app

Elon Musk is pushing forward with ambitions to make X a leading destination for online video content with the reveal of plans for a new smart TV app. The billionaire entrepreneur said the app will launch next week, allowing Amazon Fire TV and Samsung smart TV users to directly watch long-form videos from the social media platform.

Musk has been vocal about his goals to turn X into a “super app” offering diverse services. However video has emerged as a key focus, with investments in podcast and news show partnerships. Building upon the early audio/video calling functionality rolled out last year, a dedicated TV app marks a big step in prioritizing the video experience.

Sources indicate the app will offer a YouTube-esque experience optimized for big screens in the living room. Combining X's roster of hosts with the giant audience of smart TVs presents an opportunity to directly compete with Google's video behemoth on its own turf.

By bypassing conventional second-screen smartphones and tablets, X looks to reimagine how online video is consumed via direct integration into the main viewing device. It's a shrewd strategy as streaming via connected TVs has surged in popularity.

With Fortune reporting Musk is “set on competing with YouTube”, the launch of the new app suggests his video masterplan is gathering steam. Smart TV users will soon see for themselves just how entertaining and informative X's take on online television can be.