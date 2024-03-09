Adani doubles down on Defence with aim to become India’s top player

As India pushes for self-reliance in its strategic defence sector, business conglomerate Adani has revealed ambitious plans to invest heavily over the next decade to drive this goal forward. In an interview at a recent defence summit, Adani Aerospace and Defence CEO Ashish Rajvanshi outlined the group's commitment to contribute substantially to reducing India's heavy reliance on defence imports.

Noting that India is now the world's fifth largest economy, Rajvanshi highlighted how recent policy shifts have opened doors for local players like Adani to step up. “Prime Minister Modi has rightly emphasizedAtmanirbhar Bharat, and we aim to fully support this vision,” he said. Adani recently inaugurated two mega facilities – a 500-acre integrated ammunition complex in Kanpur and a missile production unit. These recent additions are set to boost indigenous manufacturing capabilities multifold.

Rajvanshi credited Defence Minister Rajnath Singh for policy moves facilitating private sector growth. Incentives for MSMEs and startups have also fuelled momentum. “Together with partners across scales, we are determined to see Adani emerge as India's premier defence manufacturer over the next decade,” he outlined. With mega investments lined up and proven execution skills, Adani seems primed to drive the defence self-reliance mission far and wide on the national stage.