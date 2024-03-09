Search
BusinessAdani doubles down on Defence with aim to become India's top player
Business

Adani doubles down on Defence with aim to become India’s top player

By: Northlines

Date:

As India pushes for self-reliance in its strategic defence sector, conglomerate Adani has revealed ambitious plans to invest heavily over the next decade to drive this goal forward. In an interview at a recent defence summit, Adani Aerospace and Defence CEO Ashish Rajvanshi outlined the group's commitment to contribute substantially to reducing India's heavy reliance on defence imports.

Noting that India is now the 's fifth largest , Rajvanshi highlighted how recent policy shifts have opened doors for local players like Adani to step up. “Prime Minister Modi has rightly emphasizedAtmanirbhar Bharat, and we aim to fully support this vision,” he said. Adani recently inaugurated two mega facilities – a 500-acre integrated ammunition complex in Kanpur and a missile production unit. These recent additions are set to boost indigenous manufacturing capabilities multifold.

Rajvanshi credited Defence Minister Rajnath Singh for policy moves facilitating private sector growth. Incentives for MSMEs and startups have also fuelled momentum. “Together with partners across scales, we are determined to see Adani emerge as India's premier defence manufacturer over the next decade,” he outlined. With mega investments lined up and proven execution skills, Adani seems primed to drive the defence self-reliance mission far and wide on the stage.

Previous article
India Make It 4-1 With Crushing Win In Dharamsala, Provide Rude Reality Check To Bazball
Northlines
Northlines
The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

Share post:

Popular

More like this
Related

India Make It 4-1 With Crushing Win In Dharamsala, Provide Rude Reality Check To Bazball

Northlines Northlines -
Dharamsala, Mar 9: Ravichandran Ashwin took a famous five-wicket...

Dozens of new listings set to drive action on Dalal Street in coming days

Northlines Northlines -
With stock markets buzzing with activity of late, investors...

Mutual Fraternity Is Necessary To Maintain Equality In Country: CJI Chandrachud

Northlines Northlines -
Jaipur, Mar 9: Chief Justice of India D Y...

Turkey Reaffirms Support for Palestinian Militant Group Hamas

Northlines Northlines -
While tensions escalate between Israel and Palestine, Turkey's leader...

thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

© 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.