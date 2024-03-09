Search
Russian Hackers Renew Attempts to Penetrate Microsoft in Ongoing Cyber War
By: Northlines

Despite Microsoft's best defenses, Russian state-sponsored hackers continue their efforts to breach the tech giant's systems and potentially steal valuable intellectual property and secrets. In a new development this month, Microsoft revealed that the group known as “Midnight Blizzard” – linked to Russia's foreign intelligence services – has once again tried leveraging stolen corporate credentials to sneak past Microsoft's cyber gates.

Using intimate knowledge gleaned from an earlier massive email hack of Microsoft employees in January, the cunning hackers have been actively working to rehack into Redmond and access sensitive code repositories, internal tools and more. While full details remain scarce, some analysts warn this persistent activity poses serious national security risks if the hackers achieve deeper access points. As one expert noted, it's “unnerving” the attacks persist despite Microsoft's diligent work to block unauthorized access.

As one of the largest companies supporting critical infrastructure worldwide, Microsoft makes an attractive high-value target for skilled state-backed actors. However, they have shown resilience and transparency in promptly reporting renewed infiltration attempts. Although the cyber war rages on, Microsoft's defenses and forthright updates help equip others to better protect against these increasingly sophisticated threats to economic and national security.

Elon Musk doubles down on video ambitions, reveals plans for new X TV app
