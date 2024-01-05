EKA Mobility &GreenCell Mobility sign MoU to roll out 1000 electric buses

NL Correspondent

Jammu Tawi: EKA Mobility, a leading electric vehicles & technology company (with Mitsui Co., Ltd. & VDL Groep as equity partners), and GreenCell Mobility, a leading player in the electric mass mobility space, announce the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU). Under this collaboration, EKA Mobility will supply GreenCell Mobility with 1000 intercity electric buses in 12-meter and 13.5-meter category, in the next few years. Dr. Sudhir Mehta, Founder & Chairman of EKA Mobility, emphasized the strategic synergy, saying, “Our collaboration with GreenCell Mobility is strategically positioned to usher in a cleaner, more sustainable future through electric mass transportation. Public transportation, especially the intercity bus transportation is the primary mode of transport for more than 50% of Indians. Electrification of public transportation will pave the way for cleaner air, quieter streets, more efficient, convenient, safer, and cost-effective travel for all. At EKA, we are committed to developing sustainable, environmentally conscious, and profitable products. By combining our expertise, we hope to set new standards in the commercial electric mobility, contributing considerably to the nation's sustainability objectives.”In response to the MoU signing, Devndra Chawla, MD & CEO of GreenCell Mobility, commented, “We are delighted to announce our collaboration with EKA Mobility, a leader in the electric vehicle domain. This partnership not only strengthens our position in the market but also significantly aligns with our long-term vision for sustainable mobility. At GreenCell mobility as market leaders, we are setting a new benchmark in the industry. Our combined efforts are poised to transform public transportation, offering a cleaner, more efficient, and environmentally friendly solution. This initiative is a significant stride towards our commitment to innovation and sustainability, and it underscores our dedication to a greener, more sustainable future. We are excited about the possibilities this partnership opens up and are committed to leading the charge in the evolution of electric mobility.”