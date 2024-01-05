Meghalaya soars to Top 3 States in ODOP Awards 2023

NL Correspondent

Jammu Tawi: In a momentous achievement, Meghalaya proudly received the second runners-up award today at the ODOP Awards 2023 event, organized by the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade at Pragati Maidan, New Delhi. This accolade recognizes the State's unwavering dedication to promoting the One District One Product (ODOP) Initiative.The Aatmanirbhar Bharat Utsav and National ODOP Awards ceremony was inaugurated by Dr. S. Jaishankar, External Affairs Minister of India. The awards intend to celebrate the incredible efforts of states/UTs, districts, & Indian missions in fulfilling the vision of Aatmanirbhar Bharat through the ODOP initiative. Conrad K Sangma, Hon'ble Chief Minister of Meghalaya, said, “The award is a motivation for our farmers and skilled artisans, who are making efforts to get their unique products showcased on the national and international platform. Our success in the ODOP Awards is attributed to the strategic initiatives, mission mode programs, unique brand creation, Geographic Indication (GI) tagging, and robust marketing strategies.

The Government of Meghalaya extends its gratitude to the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade and the Ministry of Commerce for acknowledging and appreciating the state's efforts.”Dr. Vijay Kumar D, IAS, Commissioner and Secretary, Government of Meghalaya accepted this award on behalf of the Government of Meghalaya. Dr. Vijay Kumar D said, “This recognition is a testament to the hard work and resilience of the people of Meghalaya. We are committed to building a self-reliant India by showcasing the unique products our state has to offer.

This award motivates us to continue fostering innovation, quality, assurance, and global collaborations for sustainable growth across different sectors. It is indeed a great honour for our state to be recognized among the top 3 states at the ODOP Awards 2023. The state's focus on building Agri-value chains, ensuring quality assurance, and fostering global collaborations has enabled its ODOPs to compete on a global scale.”