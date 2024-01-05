Raj Kundra and Shilpa Shetty Kundra’s Adorable Banter: Setting Cute Couple Goals

NL Correspondent

Mumbai: Raj Kundra and Shilpa Shetty Kundra have once again captured the hearts of their fans with a candid conversation that the actor shared on his social media story. The exchange, where Shilpa playfully asks Raj about his love for her, not only showcases their charming chemistry but also highlights their witty sense of humor.

In the posted story, Shilpa pops the question, “Baby, how much do you love me?” and Raj responds with a surprising 72%. The unexpected answer leads to the next question “Why not 100%?” to which he quirkily replies, “28% GST tax on luxury items.”

The couple's ability to inject humor into their relationship is undoubtedly one of the reasons why they are often considered an ideal pair by their fans. Raj and Shilpa have consistently shared glimpses of their playful dynamic, reinforcing the notion that a healthy dose of humor is crucial in any relationship.