DYSS holds inter-zone meet at Reasi

NL Corresspondent

Reasi, June 06: Department of Youth Services and Sports (DYSS) organized Inter-Zone District level events for under-14 and under-17 boys in the disciplines of Tug of War, Chess, Carrom, Rope Skipping, Badminton and Yoga at General Zorawar Singh Stadium and Indoor Sports Complex, here today.

The event took place under the supervision of district (DYSS) officer, Tersem Singh. Also present were Ram Krishan Bhat, Zonal Physical Education Officer (ZPEO) Reasi.

Over 125 boys drawn from different Zones of Chassana, Mahore, Arnas, Pouni and Reasi participated in this tournament.

The Results (Finals):

YOGA: Under 14: Harshit Zone (Reasi) Ist; Amit Zone (Pouni ) 2nd AND Vevain (Pouni) 3rd. Under 17: Kartik Bhagat (Pouni ) Ist; Govind Sharma (Pouni ) 2nd and Krish Sharma (Pouni), 3rd.

TUG OF WAR: Under-14: Zone Reasi beat Zone Pouni. Under-17: Zone Reasi beat Pouni.

CARROM: Under-14: Doubles: Ansh Singh and Arun Kumar of Zone Reasi beat Sourabh and Rohit of Zone Pouni. Singles: Kuldeep Singh (Pouni) beat Ram dutt (Reasi). Under 17: Doubles: Kartik and Akshit of zone (Pouni) beat Sumit and Sunder of zone Reasi. Singles: Under-17: Turaib ul Farim of Arnas beat Gursimran of Pouni.

CHESS: Under-14: Single:- Tanmay Jamwal (Reasi) beat Sachit Kumar (Reasi). Under-17: Tanish Sharma (Pouni) beat Neeraj Singh (Pouni).

TABLE TENNIS: Under-14: Zone Reasi beat Zone Arnas.

ROPE SKIPPING: Under- 14: Vansh Dogra (Reasi), Ist and Swayam Verma, 2nd. Under-17: Anchal Singh (Reasi), Ist and Gursimar (Pouni), 2nd.

BADMINTON: Under-14: Singles: Mohd. Imran (Reasi) beat Mukesh Singh (Arnas). Double: Ayush Sharma and Pankaj (Pouni) beat Anil and Vasu Varma (Reasi).